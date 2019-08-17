Stubbs’ homer leads Quad Cities to 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- C.J. Stubbs hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 4-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday.

The home run by Stubbs scored Austin Dennis and Zach Biermann and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Cedar Rapids grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Spencer Steer. Quad Cities answered in the fourth inning when Grae Kessinger hit an RBI single, bringing home Wilyer Abreu.

Quad Cities right-hander Jose Bravo (5-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Palm (3-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Kernels, Steer homered and singled.