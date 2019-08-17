Miller scores winning run, GCL Red Sox beats GCL Twins 6-5 in walk-off finish

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Dean Miller scored the winning run on a passed ball with two outs in the seventh inning, as the GCL Red Sox defeated the GCL Twins 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Miller scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Matthew Lugo and then went to third on a walk by Breiner Licona.

Earlier in the inning, Lugo singled, scoring Angel Maita to tie the game 5-5.

The GCL Red Sox cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth when Nilo Rijo drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Bramdon Perez as part of a two-run inning.

Mason Duke (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Guevara (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.