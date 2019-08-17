Rivas’ single leads Inland Empire to 7-5 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Leonardo Rivas hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 7-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.

Devin Davis scored on the play to give the 66ers a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by D.C. Arendas and then went to third on a single by Rivas.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the 66ers took the lead for good when Orlando Martinez hit an RBI single, bringing home Cam Williams.

Inland Empire starter Cristopher Molina (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Casey Meisner (2-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings.