Murray’s homer leads Bristol to 8-3 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Chase Murray hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to an 8-3 win over the Princeton Rays on Friday.

The home run by Murray gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Pirates took the lead for good when Matt Morrow scored on a fielder's choice.

Luis Arrieta (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Princeton starter Matthew Peguero (3-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Rays, Diego Infante doubled and singled.