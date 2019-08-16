Miller’s sac fly leads Rochester to 5-2 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Ian Miller drove in Ronald Torreyes with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 5-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Miller capped a two-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead after Mike Miller hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Red Wings later tacked on two runs in the third when Zander Wiel hit an RBI single and Torreyes hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Rochester right-hander Kohl Stewart (7-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Mahle (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 1 1/3 innings.