San Francisco takes on Arizona after Rodriguez’s strong outing

San Francisco Giants (61-61, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-61, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (9-9, 3.55 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (9-9, 4.58 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dereck Rodriguez. Rodriguez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 22-33 against teams from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Giants are 31-27 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .257. The Giants won the last meeting 7-0. Dereck Rodriguez earned his fifth victory and Evan Longoria went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Alex Young registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 150 hits and has 70 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .427. Longoria is 13-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).