Sports
Nnebe hits walk-off homer, AZL Brewers Blue beats AZL Rangers 9-8
PHOENIX (AP) -- Andre Nnebe hit a walk-off solo homer, as the AZL Brewers Blue topped the AZL Rangers 9-8 on Friday.
The AZL Brewers Blue tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth when Reidy Mercado hit an RBI single, driving in Kevin Hardin.
Nnebe homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.
Keegan McCarville (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Spencer Mraz (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Rangers, Stanley Martinez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.
Comments