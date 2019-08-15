Wilson’s homer leads Peoria to 3-2 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Alexis Wilson hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Peoria Chiefs a 3-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.

Tra Holmes hit an RBI double, driving in Joey Rose in the third inning to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Brendan Donovan hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Imeldo Diaz.

Kane County tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Zack Shannon hit an RBI single, bringing home Steven Leyton.

Delvin Perez doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Franyel Casadilla (4-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chester Pimentel (4-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.