Holloway carries Jupiter to 5-1 win over Lakeland

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Holloway tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 5-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Holloway (4-10) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Jupiter started the scoring in the second inning when Gunnar Schubert hit a two-run double and Connor Scott hit a sacrifice fly.

The Hammerheads added to their lead in the fourth when JJ Bleday hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joe Navilhon (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits while walking two in the Florida State League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lakeland won the first game 9-6.