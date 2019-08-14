Rookie Grisham’s 3-run homer lifts Brewers over Twins, 6-5

Milwaukee Brewers' Trent Grisham(2) reacts to his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has plenty of confidence in Trent Grisham, which he showed by batting the rookie leadoff for the fifth time in his first 11 major league games.

Grisham made his manager proud on Wednesday, hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.

"A lot of times, young players can provide sparks for teams," Counsell said. "I think that's what Trent has been doing. It takes pressure off some of the other guys. It's a little reverse of what we always think, but I think the young guys can do that."

Leading off the eighth, pinch-hitter Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco. Hernán Pérez singled before Grisham hit a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands.

"I can only tip the cap to the kid because he seemed ready and prepared," Romo said. "Just tried to pitch to my strengths and I just missed. Go figure, I missed. I don't like to make too many mistakes. I understand that I can't too many mistakes. Because the mistakes that I make, with the situations that I'm privileged to be pitching in, they're loud. They're loud."

Voluble as it was, Grisham didn't pause to admire his second career homer.

"I really didn't see where it landed," Grisham said. "It just felt like it was getting out, so I was looking toward the dugout."

Junior Guerra (6-3) worked two scoreless innings for Milwaukee.

Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Matt Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out and earned his fourth save.

Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sanó each hit solo homers for the Twins, who have a major league-leading 233 home runs this season. The record is 267, set last year by the Yankees.

Polanco's two-run single in the fourth put the Twins ahead 5-2 and ended the day for Brewers starter Gio González. The left-hander had given up one run in each of his previous two starts.

But Polanco set the table for the Brewers' rally with his poor throw — his third error in the two-game series.

Garver, who hit a two-run homer in the Twins' come-from-behind win on Tuesday, led off Wednesday with his 23rd home run of the season. Rosario hit his 24th of the season in the first, and Sanó's 21st came in the third.

Eric Thames went 3-for-4 with a double and had two RBIs for the Brewers.

Christian Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, went 1-for-10 in the series.

Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson allowed at least one baserunner in each of his five innings, but limited the damage, allowing three runs on eight hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Ray Black was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio and RHP Jake Faria was optioned there. RHP Zach Davies (lower back issue) will pitch next week against the St. Louis Cardinals, Counsell said.

NOT HIS TUBE

The game was televised exclusively on YouTube. "I understand," Counsell said. "If you have kids, they don't watch TV. They watch YouTube. It makes sense. Dinosaurs watch TV."

IN A PINCH

In pitch-hit appearances, Twins INF Ehire Adrianza tripled Wednesday and doubled Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Twins: The Twins haven't named a starter to face Rangers RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) in Texas on Thursday.

Brewers: The Brewers travel to Washington to face the Nationals on Friday. Neither team has announced a starter.