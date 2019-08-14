Miley, Astros to face Detwiler, White Sox

Houston Astros (78-42, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-65, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (11-4, 2.99 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-3, 5.35 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Houston will square off on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 29-31 in home games. Chicago is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 35-27 in road games. The Houston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .323. The Astros won the last meeting 6-2. Zack Greinke earned his 12th victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Dylan Cease registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 50 extra base hits and is batting .271. Tim Anderson has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 57 extra base hits and has 81 RBIs. Altuve is 13-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 8-2, .317 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 57 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Leury Garcia: (illness), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring).