Free’s homer leads Billings to 3-2 win over Grand Junction

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- James Free hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Billings Mustangs a 3-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Tuesday.

After Billings scored two runs in the second inning, Grand Junction tied the game 2-2 after Colin Simpson hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Turner Brown hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Quin Cotton singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Ian Koch (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Noah Gotsis (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.