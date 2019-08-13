Lowe’s homer leads Montgomery to 5-2 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Josh Lowe hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 5-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Tuesday.

The home run by Lowe scored Tristan Gray and Brett Sullivan to give the Biscuits a 3-0 lead.

The Generals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Daulton Varsho hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pavin Smith.

The Biscuits later tacked on a run in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Rene Pinto hit a solo home run, while Taylor Walls hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Montgomery right-hander Paul Campbell (7-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bo Takahashi (8-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.