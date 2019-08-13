Sports
Valdez hits walk-off single in eighth, GCL Twins beats GCL Rays 3-2
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Valdez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the eighth inning, as the GCL Twins beat the GCL Rays 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Alec Craig scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Valdez.
After GCL Rays' Abiezel Ramirez hit an RBI triple in the top of the sixth, GCL Twins tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Jesus Feliz hit a solo home run.
Reliever Miguel Rodriguez (2-1) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to get the win. He also struck out five and walked one. Neraldo Catalina (3-3) allowed one run and got two outs in the Gulf Coast League game.
For the GCL Rays, Ramirez tripled and singled, also stealing two bases.
GCL Twins improved to 6-1 against GCL Rays this season.
