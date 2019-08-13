Sports

Valdez hits walk-off single in eighth, GCL Twins beats GCL Rays 3-2

The Associated Press

Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Valdez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the eighth inning, as the GCL Twins beat the GCL Rays 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Alec Craig scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Valdez.

After GCL Rays' Abiezel Ramirez hit an RBI triple in the top of the sixth, GCL Twins tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Jesus Feliz hit a solo home run.

Reliever Miguel Rodriguez (2-1) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to get the win. He also struck out five and walked one. Neraldo Catalina (3-3) allowed one run and got two outs in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Rays, Ramirez tripled and singled, also stealing two bases.

GCL Twins improved to 6-1 against GCL Rays this season.

