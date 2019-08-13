Houston to visit Chicago Tuesday

Houston Astros (77-41, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (52-64, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.87 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (7-9, 4.80 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros will square off in a doubleheader Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 28-30 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 126 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 24, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 34-26 away from home. The Houston pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.72, Aaron Sanchez paces the staff with a mark of 5.60. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Lucas Giolito earned his sixth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Corbin Martin took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is batting .269. Tim Anderson has 17 hits and is batting .425 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 28 home runs and is batting .276. Carlos Correa is 15-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 8-2, .324 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 56 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Leury Garcia: (illness), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).