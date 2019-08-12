Paz’s single leads AZL Indians Red over AZL White Sox in 10 innings

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Richard Paz hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Indians Red to a 2-1 win over the AZL White Sox on Tuesday.

Christian Cairo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Cesar Idrogo.

Reliever Kevin Coulter (1-2) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to get the win. Mac Welsh (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Arizona League game.