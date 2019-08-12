Hutchins’ single leads Lexington to 8-6 win over Hickory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Nick Hutchins hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to an 8-6 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Monday.

The single by Hutchins started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Lexington took the lead when Chris Hudgins scored on a groundout and then added to it when Chase Vallot hit an RBI single.

Melvin Novoa hit a two-run single in the first inning and Tyreque Reed hit a two-run home run in the second to help give the Crawdads a 6-0 lead. The Legends got within one with four runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Rudy Martin hit a three-run home run, while Hudgins hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Tyler Gray (3-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Hever Bueno (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Crawdads, Reed homered and doubled, driving in two runs.