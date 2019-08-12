Stowers hits walk-off single in 10th, Charleston beats Columbia 3-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Josh Stowers hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Monday.

Brandon Lockridge scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a single by Oswald Peraza.

The RiverDogs scored one run in the ninth before Columbia answered in the next half-inning when Guillermo Granadillo hit an RBI double, driving in Hayden Senger to take a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Espinal (1-2) got the win in relief while Allan Winans (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Charleston improved to 13-6 against Columbia this season.