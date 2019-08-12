Turner’s run leads Princeton to 4-2 win over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Gionti Turner scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 4-2 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Monday.

Turner scored on the play to give the Rays a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Jelfry Marte and then went to third on an out.

Trailing 4-1, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Victor Garcia hit an RBI single, bringing home Todd Lott.

Brayden Theriot (5-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Johnson City starter Jake Sommers (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.