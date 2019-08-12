Arizona opens 3-game series at Colorado

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-65, fifth in the NL West)

Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-12, 4.52 ERA) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.87 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona match up to begin a three-game series.

The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the The Diamondbacks have gone 20-31 against division opponents. Arizona is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .597. Trevor Story is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 26 home runs and has 94 RBIs. Alex Avila is 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .286 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).