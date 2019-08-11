Pena leads AZL Giants Black over AZL Dodgers Mota 6-3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jean Pena homered and had two hits, driving in two as the AZL Giants Black beat the AZL Dodgers Mota 6-3 on Monday.

AZL Giants Black went up 5-0 in the fourth after Nolan Dempsey and Andrew Caraballo scored on an error as part of a four-run inning.

Following the big inning, the AZL Dodgers Mota cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luis Yanel Diaz hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Tyler Ryan.

The AZL Giants Black tacked on another run in the eighth when Pena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Richgelon Juliana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mac Marshall (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Jose Rodulfo (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.