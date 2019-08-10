Elmore leads Indianapolis over Durham 3-1

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jake Elmore doubled twice as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Durham Bulls 3-1 on Saturday.

Durham started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a triple, Kean Wong scored on a single by Michael Perez.

After tying the game in the third, the Indians took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Christian Kelley singled to bring home Jason Martin.

The Indians tacked on another run in the fifth when Martin hit an RBI single, driving in Will Craig.

Starter Alex McRae (7-6) got the win while Aaron Slegers (4-6) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

The Bulls squandered some scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss. Dalton Kelly reached base four times for the Bulls.