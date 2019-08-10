Wynns’ sac fly leads Norfolk to 8-6 win over Syracuse

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Austin Wynns drove in Mason Williams with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to an 8-6 win over the Syracuse Mets on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly tied the game 3-3.

After the teams traded runs, the Mets went up in the fourth inning when Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run single.

The Tides later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle hit solo home runs, while Jack Reinheimer hit an RBI single in the seventh.

David Hess (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brooks Pounders (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.