Dillard leads Wisconsin over Burlington 7-2

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Thomas Dillard hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in three as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Burlington Bees 7-2 on Friday.

Wisconsin took the lead in the first when Dillard hit a two-run home run and Je'Von Ward stole home.

The Bees cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Kevin Maitan hit a solo home run.

The Timber Rattlers later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Brent Diaz hit an RBI single, bringing home David Fry, while Dillard hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Wilfred Salaman (5-4) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Robinson Pina (4-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.