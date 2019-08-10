Frazier, Mets rally past Nationals 7-6

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, back right, holds Brett Gardner back from getting at home plate umpire Chris Segal, left, after a called third strike in the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Toronto. First base umpire Dan Iassogna (58) is between Segal and Gardner. Fred Thornhill

Todd Frazier clobbered a tying three-run homer and Michael Conforto lined a game-ending single as the New York Mets stormed back in the ninth inning to stun the Washington Nationals 7-6 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Trailing 6-3, the Mets rallied against Sean Doolittle to win for the 14th time in 15 games at pulsating Citi Field. The Nationals hold the top spot in the NL wild-card race, and the Mets are 1½ games behind them.

Mets rookie Pete Alonso homered in his fourth straight game, hitting his 38th of the season off Stephen Strasburg. J.D. Davis also connected.

Doolittle (6-4) blew his fifth save in 30 chances.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Avila?n (3-0) got two outs for the win.

INDIANS 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning, José Ramírez had three hits and the Indians pulled into a tie with the Twins for the AL Central lead.

Cleveland trailed Minnesota by 11½ games on June 3 before putting together a 41-16 run, the best record in the majors since June 4. The Twins are 30-28 in those games and their division lead finally slipped away with their first four-game losing streak of the season.

Bieber (12-4) allowed a pair of home runs but struck out 11 in seven-plus innings.

Jason Castro and Eddie Rosario homered for Minnesota, which broke its franchise record for home runs in a season with its majors-leading total of 226. Devin Smeltzer (1-2) surrendered six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 2

TORONTO (AP) — Brett Gardner lost his cool, and the Yankees lost their nine-game winning streak.

Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, Danny Jansen hit a three-run drive and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot. Toronto connected three times off homer-prone lefty J.A. Happ (9-7).

Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette went hitless for the first time in his 12-game career, ending a major league record streak that saw him hit at least one double in nine consecutive games.

Gardner was ejected and had to be restrained from going after home plate umpire Chris Segal in the fourth.

Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who have two or more homers in a season-high eight straight games.

Blue Jays right-hander Sean Reid-Foley (2-2) allowed one run in five innings.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers for NL East-leading Atlanta, and Julio Teheran extended his scoreless streak against Miami this season to 24 innings before allowing a run in the seventh.

Acuña homered for the fourth game in a row in the fifth inning, and homered again in the ninth to increase his season total to 32. Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 and hit his 18th homer.

Teheran (7-7) pitched seven innings and departed with a 6-1 lead.

Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins' only run off Teheran in his four outings against them this year. The right-hander's ERA is 0.36 versus Miami and 4.02 against the rest of the majors.

Miami's Caleb Smith (7-6) allowed 10 hits and six runs, both season highs, in 4 2/3 innings.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched impressively against his former team and Jose Altuve hit a pivotal RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading Houston to its seventh straight victory.

Alex Bregman drove in a run and scored for the Astros, who have won 17 of 20 to open a 10-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

Miley (11-4) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander, who went 10-20 with Baltimore in 2016-17, is 5-0 in nine starts since June 17.

Roberto Osuna got three outs for his 26th save.

Jace Peterson and Stevie Wilkerson homered for the Orioles. Dylan Bundy (5-12) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit a game-ending homer to lift Milwaukee to the win after Josh Hader blew a save opportunity for the fourth time this season.

Milwaukee opened a 5-2 lead with three runs in the seventh, but Logan Forsythe hit a two-run homer off newly acquired reliever Jake Faria in the eighth and Elvis Andrus' solo shot off Hader tied it at 5 in the ninth.

Hader (2-5) threw a season-high 44 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

Enter Thames, who hit his 16th homer against Emmanuel Clase (0-1) with two out in the ninth. Thames was mobbed by his teammates at the plate after ending a game that lasted more than 4 hours.

Milwaukee earned its fourth straight win and moved within 2½ games of NL Central-leading Chicago.

REDS 5, CUBS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevor Bauer fanned 11 batters in his Reds home debut, and Aristides Aquino homered again as Yasiel Puig's replacement.

The Reds' biggest July trade paid off both ways against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati got Bauer from the Indians as part of a three-team deal last week, sending Puig — one of their hottest hitters at midseason — to Cleveland.

Bauer (10-8) allowed three hits in seven innings, including Nicholas Castellanos' third homer of the series.

Aquino hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish (4-6), his fourth in eight games as Puig's fill-in. Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto also connected for Cincinnati.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

RED SOX 16, ANGELS 4

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered twice and just missed hitting a third out of Fenway Park, powering the Red Sox to the runaway win.

Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland also homered for Boston, which is desperately trying to climb back into contention for a wild-card berth after an eight-game losing streak. The Red Sox tagged the Angels for 14 hits and won for the third time in four games.

Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer in the first for the Angels, who have lost eight straight. Jaime Barria (4-6) lost his third straight start.

Marcus Walden (7-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after replacing Brian Johnson in the third inning.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Marcell Ozuna followed with a two-run homer, lifting St. Louis to the victory.

Goldschmidt's single went under the glove of Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman, scoring Dexter Fowler to break a 2-all tie. Five pitches later, Ozuna drove a 99 mph fastball from Richard Rodriguez (3-5) into the left field bullpen for his second homer in two games.

The rally made a winner out of Carlos Martínez (3-2), who pitched the final 1 1/3 innings as the Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Pirates lost their sixth straight to drop to 4-22 since the All-Star break.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers tossed seven sparkling innings to extend his career-best win streak to nine consecutive decisions.

Fiers (11-3) allowed three hits, struck out a season-high eight and walked none. The 34-year-old right-hander also hit two batters, but improved to 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 starts dating to his no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati.

Chad Pinder lined a two-run homer in the A's eighth win in their last 11 games. Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty also went deep.

Tim Anderson had two of Chicago's four hits. Ross Detwiler (1-3) permitted two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Edwin Jackson pitched neatly into the seventh inning in his return to Detroit.

The Tigers, who topped Kansas City a day earlier, posted back-to-back wins at home for the first time since they swept the Royals in their first home series of the season. Detroit, which has the worst record in the majors, hadn't won two straight anywhere since a three-game winning streak in Baltimore and Atlanta from May 28-31.

Jackson (2-5) spent the 2009 season with the Tigers, going 13-9 with a 3.62 ERA. Ten years later, he was just as good, allowing one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Joe Jimenez got one out for his first save.

Kansas City's Whit Merrifield led off the game with his second career inside-the-park homer. Brad Keller (7-12) allowed five runs in six innings.