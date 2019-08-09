Giants host Phillies, look to build on Bumgarner’s strong showing

Philadelphia Phillies (59-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (57-59, third in the NL West)

; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (2-6, 7.01 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (3-6, 5.38 ERA)

San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner went seven innings, giving up The Giants are 26-31 in home games. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Pablo Sandoval leads the team with an average of .267.

The Phillies have gone 25-30 away from home. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .380. The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Madison Bumgarner earned his seventh victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Aaron Nola registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandoval leads the Giants with 14 home runs and is slugging .507. Yastrzemski is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 120 hits and is batting .279. Roman Quinn is 8-for-22 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).