Perez has 4 hits, leads Saltillo to 15-3 win over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Perez, Dariel Alvarez, Josuan Hernandez and Henry Urrutia recorded three hits each, as Saltillo beat the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 15-3 on Thursday.

Perez doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two. Alvarez doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs.

Saltillo scored in six different innings in the victory, including the third, when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Perez.

Saltillo starter Felix Doubront (6-6) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kenneth Sigman (7-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings.