Alvarez leads New Orleans to 6-3 win over Reno

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Reno Aces 6-3 on Thursday.

New Orleans started the scoring in the first inning when Alvarez hit a two-run home run.

After New Orleans added two runs, the Aces cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Joshua Rojas hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. Tyler Heineman scored on a home run in the sixth before coming home on a double play in the eighth.

New Orleans right-hander Joe Gunkel (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Riley Smith (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Rojas homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Aces.