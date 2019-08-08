Nelson and Alvarez shut out Bowie, Trenton wins 4-0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Nick Nelson and Daniel Alvarez combined for a shutout as the Trenton Thunder topped the Bowie Baysox 4-0 on Thursday.

Nelson (7-2) picked up the win after he struck out 11 and walked one while allowing six hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Michael Baumann (2-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

In the bottom of the third, Trenton scored on a double by Hoy Jun Park that brought home Rashad Crawford. Later in the inning, Chris Gittens drew a walk to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. The Thunder then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Kellin Deglan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Park, while Kyle Holder hit an RBI single in the sixth.

For the Baysox, Willy Yahn singled three times, also stealing a base. Bowie was held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Trenton staff recorded its 12th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Bowie is 4-2 against Trenton this season.