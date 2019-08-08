Bolton helps to shut out Richmond, Altoona wins 2-0

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Cody Bolton and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Altoona Curve defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-0 on Thursday.

Bolton (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Chase Johnson (0-5) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Altoona scored its runs when Oneil Cruz hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Beau Sulser hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Gio Brusa tripled, doubled and singled for the Flying Squirrels. Richmond was blanked for the 14th time this season, while the Altoona staff recorded its 11th shutout of the year.