Montero leads AZL Indians Red to 12-8 win over AZL Rangers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jean Montero hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 12-8 win over the AZL Rangers on Thursday.

The triple by Montero came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Red a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Christian Cairo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Montero.

The AZL Indians Red later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Allan Hernandez (1-0) got the win in relief while Corey Stone (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Indians Red took advantage of some erratic AZL Rangers pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

For the AZL Rangers, Keyber Rodriguez tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home. Heriberto Hernandez homered and singled, driving in two runs.