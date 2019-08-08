Shaw’s single leads Sacramento to 4-2 win over Memphis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Chris Shaw hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 4-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the River Cats and a three-game winning streak for the Redbirds.

The single by Shaw scored Jaylin Davis and Mauricio Dubon to give the River Cats a 3-2 lead.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the eighth when Aramis Garcia hit an RBI single, bringing home Davis.

Sacramento right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Austin Warner (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ramon Urias doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Redbirds.