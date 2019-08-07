Dos Laredos beats Saltillo 8-4

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Misael German and Roberto Valenzuela scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to an 8-4 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Wednesday.

The play tied the game 2-2.

After Dos Laredos added two runs in the second, the Saraperos tied the game in the third inning when Henry Urrutia hit a two-run home run.

The Tecolotes took the lead for good in the third when Roberto Lopez hit an RBI single, driving in Rudy Flores.

Valenzuela singled four times, scoring two runs for Dos Laredos.

Dos Laredos starter Michael Mariot (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Ambriz (3-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 3 1/3 innings.