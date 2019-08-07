Cruz, Curry lift Fort Wayne over Dayton 5-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Michael Curry had three hits and scored two runs, and Omar Cruz allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Wednesday.

Cruz (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Fort Wayne got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a double, CJ Abrams stole third and then scored on a single by Tucupita Marcano.

After Fort Wayne added a run in the fourth when Ethan Skender scored on a passed ball, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jay Schuyler hit an RBI single, scoring Claudio Finol.

The TinCaps later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Skender hit an RBI single, while Curry and Tyler Benson hit RBI doubles in the eighth.

Jhon De Jesus (2-12) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.