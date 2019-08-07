Bleday’s double leads Jupiter to 6-0 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- JJ Bleday hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 6-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Bleday started the scoring in a five-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Lazaro Alonso and Nick Fortes hit RBI singles.

Jeff Lindgren (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Zach Prendergast (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the 18th time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.