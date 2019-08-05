Gyorko, Mora lead the way for Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jedd Gyorko and Angelo Mora each homered and drove in two runs as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 6-2 on Monday.

Tulsa started the scoring in the first inning when Gyorko hit a two-run home run.

After Tulsa added two runs in the third on a home run by Mora, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Elehuris Montero scored when a runner was thrown out and Justin Toerner scored on a single.

The Drillers later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Omar Estevez scored on a single before he hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Edwin Uceta (4-2) got the win in relief while Springfield starter Evan Kruczynski (2-7) took the loss in the Texas League game.