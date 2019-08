KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Ota hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Kingsport Mets defeated the Elizabethton Twins 7-5 on Monday.

The home runs by Ota, both two-run shots, came in the fourth off Ben Gross and in the eighth off Osiris German.

Brendan Hardy (2-1) got the win in relief while Denny Bentley (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Will Holland hit two solo homers for the Twins.