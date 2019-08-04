Miller’s single leads Frederick to 5-4 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Sean Miller hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 5-4 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday.

The single by Miller scored Zach Jarrett and Patrick Dorrian to give the Keys a 4-2 lead.

Down East answered in the bottom of the inning when Yanio Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Diosbel Arias to cut the deficit to one.

The Keys tacked on another run in the seventh when Daniel Fajardo scored on an error.

Down East saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bubba Thompson hit an RBI single, bringing home Sherten Apostel in the seventh inning to cut the Frederick lead to 5-4.

Luis Perez (6-1) got the win in relief while Francisco Villegas (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Down East is 6-1 against Frederick this season.