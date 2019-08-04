Agustin’s homer leads Potomac to 4-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Telmito Agustin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 4-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday. The Nationals swept the six-game series with the win.

The home run by Agustin scored Gage Canning to break a scoreless tie.

After Potomac added two runs in the sixth on a home run by KJ Harrison, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Colby Schultz hit an RBI double, bringing home Sebastian Rivero.

Potomac starter Carson Teel (6-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Marcelo Martinez (5-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.