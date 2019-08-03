Shaver’s homer leads Corpus Christi to 5-1 win over Midland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Colton Shaver hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 5-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Saturday.

The home run by Shaver scored Bryan De La Cruz and Ronnie Dawson to give the Hooks a 3-1 lead.

The Hooks later tacked on two runs in the eighth when J.J. Matijevic hit a solo home run and Chuckie Robinson hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Nick Hernandez (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Midland starter Kyle Friedrichs (5-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.