Williams leads Norfolk to 3-2 win over Durham

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Mason Williams singled three times as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Durham Bulls 3-2 on Saturday.

Norfolk took the lead in the first when Rio Ruiz hit a two-run home run and Austin Wynns hit a sacrifice fly.

After Durham scored a run in the second, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jason Coats hit an RBI single, driving in Nate Lowe.

Matt Wotherspoon (4-2) got the win in relief while Durham starter Peter Fairbanks (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.