Franco’s homer leads Oaxaca to 6-4 win over Puebla

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Iker Franco hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 6-4 win over the Pericos de Puebla in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Franco capped a four-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 5-4 lead after Alex Valdez hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the sixth when Franco hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Samar Leyva.

Oaxaca starter Andres Ivan Meza (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Lara (5-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The Guerreros swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-2.