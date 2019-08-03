Warren’s double leads Dayton to 4-3 win over Lake County

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Cameron Warren hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-3 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday.

The double by Warren capped a three-run inning and gave the Dragons a 3-2 lead after Juan Martinez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Dragons tacked on another run in the third when Jay Schuyler hit a solo home run.

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Josh Rolette hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Fermin in the eighth inning to cut the Dayton lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andy Fisher (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Lake County starter Eli Lingos (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Clark Scolamiero singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Captains.