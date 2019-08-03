Mitchell leads Bradenton over Dunedin 5-1

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Cal Mitchell doubled and singled twice as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday.

Bradenton batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Jesse Medrano.

Bradenton starter Aaron Shortridge (6-4) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kyle Johnston (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.