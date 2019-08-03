O’Loughlin, Alfonzo lift Connecticut over Batavia 5-3

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Eliezer Alfonzo had three hits and scored two runs, and Jack O'Loughlin allowed just two hits over five innings as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Batavia Muckdogs 5-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers and a five-game winning streak for the Muckdogs.

O'Loughlin allowed one run while striking out three and walking two.

Connecticut grabbed a 3-1 lead in the seventh after Hector Martinez hit an RBI double, driving in Alfonzo.

After Connecticut added a run in the eighth when Corey Joyce hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Kreidler, the Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Gunnar Schubert hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tigers tacked on another run in the ninth when Kona Quiggle hit an RBI single, scoring Alfonzo.

Kory Behenna (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bryan Hoeing (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.