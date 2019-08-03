Sports
O’Loughlin, Alfonzo lift Connecticut over Batavia 5-3
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Eliezer Alfonzo had three hits and scored two runs, and Jack O'Loughlin allowed just two hits over five innings as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Batavia Muckdogs 5-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers and a five-game winning streak for the Muckdogs.
O'Loughlin allowed one run while striking out three and walking two.
Connecticut grabbed a 3-1 lead in the seventh after Hector Martinez hit an RBI double, driving in Alfonzo.
After Connecticut added a run in the eighth when Corey Joyce hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Kreidler, the Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Gunnar Schubert hit a two-run single.
The Tigers tacked on another run in the ninth when Kona Quiggle hit an RBI single, scoring Alfonzo.
Kory Behenna (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bryan Hoeing (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
