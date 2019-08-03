Morgan leads Akron to 3-0 win over Binghamton

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Eli Morgan allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Akron RubberDucks over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Morgan (6-2) struck out six and walked one to pick up the win.

In the fourth inning, Akron went up 1-0 early on a double by Connor Marabell that scored Nolan Jones. The RubberDucks scored again in the sixth when Marabell hit an RBI single and Alex Call hit a sacrifice fly.

David Peterson (3-4) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rumble Ponies were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the RubberDucks' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 11-5 against Akron this season.