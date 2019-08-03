Sanders, Ramiz lead the way for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Matt Sanders homered and singled, scoring two runs as the West Virginia Power beat the Rome Braves 7-2 on Saturday.

Ryan Ramiz singled twice with two runs for West Virginia.

Rome tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Justin Dean and Braden Shewmake hit solo home runs.

West Virginia answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Austin Shenton drove in two runs and Bobby Honeyman drove in one en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Power later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Honeyman hit an RBI single before he singled to score Ramiz in the eighth.

West Virginia right-hander Devin Sweet (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Odalvi Javier (3-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over five innings.