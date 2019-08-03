Acosta, Amador carry Mexico to 4-0 win over Campeche

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Japhet Amador homered and had two hits, and Octavio Acosta allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Piratas de Campeche 4-0 on Saturday.

Acosta (9-7) struck out seven to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the second, Mexico grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Amador. The Diablos Rojos then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth. In the sixth, Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run single, while Brandon Phillips hit a sacrifice fly, scoring David Vidal in the eighth.

Alexis Candelario (0-4) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits while walking two in the Mexican League game.

The Piratas were blanked for the third time this season, while the Diablos Rojos' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.