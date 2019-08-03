Mojica hits walk-off double, DSL Pirates2 beats DSL Tigers2 4-3

, (AP) -- Alexander Mojica had a walk-off double, as the DSL Pirates2 beat the DSL Tigers2 4-3 on Saturday.

Randy Romero scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on an error.

Earlier in the inning, Bryan Mateo scored on an error to tie the game 3-3.

After DSL Tigers2's Angel Cruz scored on a double play in the top of the seventh, DSL Pirates2 cut the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth when Carlos Arroyo hit an RBI single, driving in Rodolfo Nolasco.

Enmanuel Mejia (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Diaz (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Tigers2, Lazaro Benitez homered and singled.

With the win, DSL Pirates2 improved to 10-2 against DSL Tigers2 this season.