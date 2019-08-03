Sports
Mojica hits walk-off double, DSL Pirates2 beats DSL Tigers2 4-3
, (AP) -- Alexander Mojica had a walk-off double, as the DSL Pirates2 beat the DSL Tigers2 4-3 on Saturday.
Randy Romero scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on an error.
Earlier in the inning, Bryan Mateo scored on an error to tie the game 3-3.
After DSL Tigers2's Angel Cruz scored on a double play in the top of the seventh, DSL Pirates2 cut the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth when Carlos Arroyo hit an RBI single, driving in Rodolfo Nolasco.
Enmanuel Mejia (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Diaz (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
For the DSL Tigers2, Lazaro Benitez homered and singled.
With the win, DSL Pirates2 improved to 10-2 against DSL Tigers2 this season.
Comments