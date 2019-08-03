Baez’s homer leads DSL Twins to 12-10 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Luis Baez hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Twins to a 12-10 win over the DSL Angels on Saturday.

The home run by Baez scored Hector Acevedo and Jose Rodriguez to give the DSL Twins a 10-7 lead.

The DSL Twins later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Alexander Pena hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Angel Vallejo to secure the victory.

DSL Angels saw its comeback attempt come up short after Starlin Gill hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Estrada in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Twins lead to 12-10.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Elpidio Perez (1-0) got the win in relief while Cristofer Tejada (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Angels squandered some scoring chances, leaving 16 runners on base in the loss. Ronald Carreno homered and singled for the DSL Angels.

Despite the loss, DSL Angels is 4-2 against DSL Twins this season.